Three car crash closes US-6 Sunday in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Three cars were disabled Sunday afternoon when a white Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 6 at mile marker 180 near Covered Bridge crossed over the centerline.

“The driver said she had a fogged-up windshield and the Charger crossed out of its lane to the left, over the centerline, and sideswiped a westbound green Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The Dodge Ram lost control and jackknifed with its trailer causing the trailer to go into the eastbound lanes. An eastbound black Acura then ran into the trailer as it came into the eastbound lanes. Both directions of travel were blocked by the crashed vehicles.”

All three vehicles were occupied by a single occupant, the UHP statement says.

“The driver of the Acura was transported with moderate injuries to an area hospital. The other two drivers were not transported.”

Both directions of travel were blocked at the scene for close to an hour as crews worked to clear the westbound lanes. After they were clear, one-way traffic was established as they alternated traffic by the crash scene until approximately 8:45 pm when all lanes were reopened.