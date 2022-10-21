Three-car crash fatal for 75-year-old Layton man

LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-car crash Thursday evening killed a 75-year-old man after the impact ejected him from his truck.

The Layton man was dead at the scene of the crash at 931 East on State Road 193 in the vicinity of 3000 North, Layton Police Sgt. Mike Donnelly said.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. with the deceased’s older model pickup truck and a westbound SUV colliding as the truck was pulling out of the Quail Ridge mobile home park onto SR 193. The impact knocked the truck into a third vehicle, the sergeant said, which sustained some damage but the driver was not injured.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries as well and was conveyed by ambulance “mostly as a precautionary measure,” Donnelly said.

The accident is under investigation by the department’s crash unit, he said, and initially it appears the 75-year-old pulled in front of the SUV and was T-boned.

Donnell said neither speed or impairment appear to be factors in the crash. The drivers were the sole occupants in all three vehicles.

Eastbound traffic on SR 193 was shutdown entirely with westbound reduced to one lane for several hours during investigation and clearing of the scene.