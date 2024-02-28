Three Cedar City men indicted for alleged gun thefts at C-A-L Ranch Stores

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Cedar City residents have been indicted for the November 2023 theft of 76 firearms from C-A-L Ranch Stores in Cedar City.

The accused men are Russell Wesley Gruber, 29, Darrell Glen Devoge, 48, and Parker Darrell Devoge, 20.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendants took and carried away 76 firearms, which include rifles, shotguns, revolvers and pistols, with the intent to permanently deprive C-A-L Ranch Stores of those firearms,” says a statement issued Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“Gruber and Darrell G. Devoge then stored several of the stolen firearms, which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce. Gruber, Darrell G. Devoge and Parker D. Devoge are charged with theft of firearms from a licensed dealer. Gruber and Darrell G. Devoge are also charged with possession of stolen firearms and (being a) felon in possession of firearms.”

The accused men’s initial court appearance on the indictment was Feb. 22 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the United States District Courthouse in St. George.

A jury trial is set for April 29 of this year. U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah, made the announcement.