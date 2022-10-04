First annual Trailfest, Oct. 7-9 in Eden: Welcome to “The NUT”

EDEN, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The first annual Northern Utah Trailfest kicks off this weekend in Ogden Valley.

A three-day event, Friday though Sunday, Oct. 7-9, at North Fork Park, “The NUT” is billed by organizers as a “fall celebration for all trail users” and a “festival for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys adventure and recreation,” according to the Trailfest Facebook page.

Plus there’s a chance to stand up for the endangered Monarch butterfly.

The event is co-produced by the non-profit Trails Foundation of Northern Utah and the GOAL Foundation, plus the Weber County Division of Parks and Recreation.

Highlights include a presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday about North Fork Park, the “crown jewel” of the Weber parks division, with Todd Ferrario, division director, giving its history. The park is home to 130 campsites, eight group sites, more than 21 miles of multi-use trails, three yurts and a new bike-only amenity. It draws over 200,000 visitors a year.

Trailfest also includes food vendors, live music, guided hikes, stargazing, yoga, story-telling, kids’ activities and more.

Runners, hikers, and mountain bikers, amateurs and pros alike, can join the NUT Trail Run and Mountain Bike Race on Saturday, organizers said, competing to complete course laps in 3, 6 or 9 hours.

Another highlight is Monarch butterfly expert Teal Anderson’s presentation Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the colorful butterfly added to the endangered species list last year.

Anderson has been finding monarch eggs and caterpillars, releasing monarch butterflies, and planting milkweed for over 15 years and will explain the impact individuals can have to help save this endangered species simply by planting milkweed and nectar flowers, and reducing the use of pesticides and insecticides.

She will also be giving out free milkweed seeds at her booth in the Vendor Village.

More information on The NUT is available online on Facebook and northernutahtrailfest.com.