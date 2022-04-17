Three dead after house fire in Delta

DELTA, Utah, April 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people died in a house fire in Delta on Saturday.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Millard County Sheriff‘s Office posted a brief statement:

“On April 16, 2022, Delta Fire Units, Millard County Sheriff’s Deputies and Millard County EMTs responded to a fire at a residence in Delta,” it says.

“Tragically, three individuals inside the residence lost their lives. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshall’s Office.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of those who passed. Incident address and names of those removed will not be released pending proper notifications.”

MCSO also thanked Search and Rescue crews for assisting with cordoning off the scene and with traffic control.