Three dead after semi-car collision on I-15 in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, March 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are dead after a semi-truck hit the back of a red car that had slowed down due to accidents ahead.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily that the accident happened just after noon on northbound Interstate 15, near mile marker 353 in Box Elder County.

Roden said a semi ahead had jackknifed, and a box truck was also disabled, possibly due to weather-related road problems.

“We had a semi approaching slow traffic, and it did not stop before it ran into the back of the red passenger car,” he said. “That pushed both vehicles forward into a van and two other semis.

“The driver of the first semi was deceased at the scene, and one of the occupants of the red car, I believe it was the driver, is also deceased.”

Roden originally said the passenger of the red car was transported with critical injuries, and later confirmed the third victim had died at the hospital.

Roden said he knew of no serious injuries in the van or two semis impacted by the collision between the semi and the red car.

UHP tweeted at 5:40 p.m. that the road had reopened to traffic.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.