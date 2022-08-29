Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo.

The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.

“The children and the driver were transported to area hospitals and were pronounced dead,” says the statement, also shared by Provo Fire & Rescue.

The accident ruptured gas lines in a nearby structure and Dominion Energy responded to the scene to make repairs, the statement says.

“The Police Department Accident Investigations Team is conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident. The school district is coordinating grief counseling services for impacted school communities.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.

