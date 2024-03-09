Three dead in Mountain View Corridor crash Friday night

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are dead after a three vehicle crash Friday night in West Valley City.

According to West Valley City police, three adults – two women and one male – were killed in the collision at 3500 S Mountain View Corridor about 8:42 p.m.

Police said all three of the victims were traveling in the same vehicle.

One other crash victim was hospitalized, while two others were treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Traffic in the area was to be rerouted while police investigators gathered evidence from the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.