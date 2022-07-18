Three displaced in South Salt Lake house fire originally feared suspicious

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three residents were displaced in an overnight house fire that caused about $75,000 in damages to a South Salt Lake residence.

South Salt Lake Fire crews were called to the scene in the vicinity of 2900 S. Blair St. on what was originally considered to be a suspicious fire.

Crews arrived at about 1:15 a.m. and knocked down the fire. Investigators remained on the scene until about 3:30 a.m., South Salt Lake Fire Chief Terry Addison told Gephardt Daily.

Residents initially suspect arson due to a troubled relationship between the residents and someone not living at the house.

“It was not arson,” Addison said. “They did find the point of origin, and our (accelerant) detection canines did not alert. They (investigators) are pretty conformable that they found the cause of the fire.”

The site of origin was in the basement crawlspace beneath the house, he said.

No residents or firefighters were hurt in the fire, Addison confirmed.