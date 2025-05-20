Three hikers rescued by Utah County SAR

UTAH COUNTY, May 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Three hikers were rescued over the weekend after the weather prevented them from making a safe return on their own.

“Foul weather came in (and) rendered them unable to descend from the area they had hiked into,” says a news release issued by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team responded to the area, and called for the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to assist.

“Thankfully no one was injured, and everyone was safely removed from the mountain.

“Awesome teamwork helped get everyone home safe and sound.”