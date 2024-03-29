Three-hour barricade with a knife-wielding suspect in SLC ends safely

Officers tried to contact Sheron several times but didn’t get a response as he had barricaded himself in an apartment. The on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators. The department x-tweeted the public about the on-going incident at 9:27 p.m.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. officers safely took Sheron into custody, police said. He was taken to Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked for aggravated assault and violation of a protective order.
There are no reported injuries.
The successful resolution of the incident was described by police as “a collaborative effort between the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT team, patrol officers, crisis negotiators, and social workers.”
SLCPD took the occasion to remind the community of the resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah.
The department encourages anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.