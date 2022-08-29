Three in custody after alleged assault, robbery of teen in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are in custody after Salt Lake City police alleged the trio was responsible for the planned assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy.

Arrested in the case were 28-year-old Anthony Penegar, 29-year-old Jayson Boal, and a 17-year-old girl whose name is being withheld due to her juvenile status.

The investigation started at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, says a statement released by the SLCPD. That was when the dispatch received a call from the male victim, “reporting two men assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items and his car at a hotel located near 200 N. Jimmy Doolittle Road.

“During the investigation, officers learned the two suspects confronted the victim, as he walked into a hotel room with a woman. Detectives have confirmed the two men and a 17-year-old female acted in concert to steal the man’s property.”

The suspects were not immediately located by responding officers. Salt Lake City Fire officials treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries, the SLCPD statement says.

Arrests

Officers found the victim’s vehicle at about 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1100 West and 600 North, which is on the south border of the Rose Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody. After further investigation, police found the locations of the other suspects.

“With the assistance of the SLCPD SWAT Team, detectives served a court-authorized search warrant at a home near 850 West 300 North and safely took 28-year-old, Anthony Penegar into custody,” the statement says.

“Shortly after, detectives served another court-authorized search warrant at a home near 3100 South 900 East with the assistance of the SLCPD SWAT Team. Members of the SWAT Team safely took 29-year-old Jayson Boal into custody.”

Penegar and Boal were each charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated robbery, use or threatened use of a weapon, a first-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

The kidnapping charges are related to holding the victim against his will for an estimated 13 minutes.

Charging documents

Additional information from Boal’s and Penegar’s charging documents indicate the minor female had met the victim Saturday at a gas station when she claimed she had no money to pay for fuel, and the victim paid for her gas, then gave her his contact information.

The statement says the girl contacted the victim on Sunday, and he paid for more gas for her, then took her to a hotel room. The probable cause statements say Penegar and Boal followed, with one punching the victim in the face and the other holding the boy at gunpoint.

Charging documents say that post Miranda, the 17-year-old female “admitted to setting up the victim so Anthony (Penegar) and the other male could rob him in the motel room.”

Police documents also indicate she was the teen driving the victim’s vehicle when it was stopped.

The probable cause statements also say Penegar was wearing an ankle monitor that placed him at the robbery scene at the time of the crime.

Boal, whose distinctive tattoo matched one captured on the motel’s surveillance video, was found to have a pistol in his possession, along with a prescription in the victim’s name, charging documents say.

Detectives booked Penegar and Boal into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where they were ordered to be held without bail.

Detectives booked the 17-year-old girl in the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center for her involvement in the robbery, the police statement says.