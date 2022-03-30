Three injured, 1 critically in Weber County collision

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision in Weber County sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning, one of them with critical injuries.

A white pickup truck and a white commercial box truck collided in the area of 1300 S. 4700 West. Sheriff’s officials responded to the scene after dispatch was alerted at 7:15 a.m.

“At this time, three patients have been transported by ambulance to the hospital one in critical condition,” says a WCSO statement.

“The Weber Metro CRASH Team is currently on scene investigating the accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The name of the drivers are not being released at this time.”