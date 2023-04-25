Three injured, 2 critically, in Summit County collision

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, April 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a two-vehicle, head-on collision Tuesday east of Park City.

The accident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on State Route 248, mile marker, the Park City Fire District says.

“The accident was caused due to extremely icy road conditions,” the agency’s Facebook post says.

“Three patients were involved in the accident. Firefighters extricated one patient from the passenger truck. Two patients were transported by ambulance in critical condition and one patient went to the local hospital POV. Please drive slow and watch for early spring black ice road conditions.”

Among the additional crews and resources responding to the scene were medic engine 38, ambulance 38, engine 31, ambulance 31, medic engine 37, ambulance 41, heavy rescue 36, BC 3, and the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office.