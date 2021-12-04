Three injured in rollover accident after gravel spills on SR 201 west of Magna

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were seriously injured Saturday when their SUV swerved and rolled over after a load of gravel accidentally spilled on State Route 201.

The accident happened at about 12:50 p.m. near mile marker 4, west of Magna.

“There was a concrete or cement company hauling a load of gravel, and it lost it on the road, which caused the driver of a Nissan Xterra to overcorrect, and the vehicle rolled,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Freckleton told Gephardt Daily.

“The Nissan Xterra had three occupants in the vehicle, and all three occupants were transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Gephardt Daily will share updates as they are available.