Three inmates sent to hospital after fight in State Prison’s Antelope facility

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three inmates were transported to an area hospital after a fight Monday morning at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

One inmate was in serious but stable condition, and the two others were being treated for “very, very minor injuries,” Kaitlyn Felsted, Department of Corrections spokeswoman, confirmed to Gephardt Daily.

“We had an assault at the Utah State Correctional Facility in our Antelope building, which is what we call our more restricted housing facility,” she said. The prison’s website describes Antelope as a male maximum security building.

“There were six individuals involved, and it was during recreation time when they were in the dayroom at our facility.”

Felsted said one or more weapons were involved, but she had no information yet on their exact nature, and would update Gephardt Daily as the initial investigation continues.

Gephardt Daily will share details as they are released.

The prison currently has 2,575 inmates and is located at 1480 N. 8000 West.