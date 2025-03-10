Three jailed after Tooele County stabbing over alleged $50 debt; investigators seek more info

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people have been arrested, two of them for investigation of alleged attempted murder, after a stabbing reported shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The Mountain West Medical Center, in Tooele, reported that a woman dropped off a male victim for treatment of multiple wounds.

Tooele City Police officers interviewed the victim, who “advised he was stabbed by two unknown males while walking down Elm Street towards Broadway in Tooele City.

“The victim reported he was stabbed in his left shoulder, neck and side multiple times. The victim is currently being treated for his injuries at the University of Utah Hospital.”

Police officers spoke with the woman who dropped off the victim, who was identified as Kimberly Ann Crinan, 30.

Crinan told officers she picked up the victim near a downtown bar, but no blood was found at that site, and traffic cameras showed Crinan had not been there, arrest documents show.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, sheriff officials learned from a confidential source who had reportedly talked with Crinan, who “mentioned one of her friends was stabbed in front of her house last night. I was advised by (the source) that Crinan mentioned she was cleaning blood out of her front passenger seat of her car,” arrest documents say. Crinan’s residence is in Stansbury Park.

“Based off the statement Tooele City Police received from Crinan and her tracker history, her story does not match what she told the police last night. Also based off the information received from (the source) and the vehicle tracking history, it is believed the stabbing occurred at Crinan’s residence.”

In a later interview, Crinan said she had not been telling the truth earlier.

“Crinan mentioned she picked up the victim at his residence and they went to Crinan’s residence. Crinan said there was an altercation between the victim and two individuals in front of her residence. We later confirmed there was blood in the street in front of Crinan’s house and on the porch,” and in her vehicle’s passenger seat.

Investigators also found video recorded from a nearby residence that had recorded in the incident, the statement says.

Stabbing

Crinan told officers the victim was stabbed in front of her residence “after going outside to confront a male she identified as Tyrell Brady, 39, and who was outside with a friend she identified as Stephanie Gillmore/Stuart.

“Crinan said the victim was upset about Brady owing him money. She told me he went out for a few minutes and came back into her residence with stab wounds and was bleeding.

Gillmore, 33, was found by her parole agent, and she and Brady agreed to be interviewed, post Miranda, arrest documents say.

“They were interviewed separately and both talked about the victim coming out to start a fight with Brady over Brady owing the victim $50. Both Gillmore and Brady said the victim came out and punched Brady in the face who was sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle.

“Brady said he got out of his car and began trying to fight with the victim. Brady said the victim got him in a headlock and eventually let go. Gillmore said the same thing and told me she tried pulling the victim off Brady.

“Both Brady and Gillmore denied stabbing the victim during the fight. They said after the victim let BRADY loose from the headlock, the victim went back inside Crinan’s residence, and they left the area.”

After searching Brady’s vehicle with consent, court documents say, “Blood stains were observed on his driver’s door handle and on the inside of the driver’s door. No knives or sharp objects were found inside his vehicle.”

Brady, Gillmore and Crinan were all booked into the Tooele County Detention Center and ordered held without bail.

Brady and Gillmore were booked for investigation of alleged:

Attempted murder, a first-degree felony



Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony



Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Crinan was booked for investigation of alleged:

Obstruction of justice — Capital/first-degree felony conduct, a second-degree felony

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any additional information people can share.

“The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 435-882-5600.”