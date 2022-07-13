Three major wildfires fires burning in Utah

UTAH, July 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As hundreds of firefighters and support personnel work day and night to gain control of Utah’s raging wildfires, the heroes’ efforts are usually anonymous.

But a photo shared by Unified Fire Authority has put a face on one firefighter and the innocent victim he and his crew saved.

“Ross Cooper stumbled upon a Mule Deer fawn,” the UFA post says. “He and his team were able to transport the deer to safety.

“Picking up fawns is not an ideal practice, but this new fawn was in harm’s ways because of the oncoming fire. Most wildlife will get out of the fire’s path to safety.”

Firefighters have brought several fires under control in the past few days. Here’s an update on the battles still underway, largest to smallest.

Jacob City

4,185 acres in Tooele County. Discovered July 9. Human caused. 244 total personnel assigned. 17% contained.

“The fire is burning well east of the Salt Lake Valley and is 12 miles southwest of Herriman and 13 miles northwest of Eagle Mountain,” a Tuesday statement says. “It is burning in steep, rugged terrain through timber, brush, tall grass, and a mix of conifer and juniper. The fire was determined to be human-caused, likely due to a generator, but the investigation is ongoing. It destroyed two con ex boxes and damaged the Stockton water treatment plant, which remains functional.”

Halfway Hill

10,436 acres and zero percent contained, Millard County. Reported July 9. Human caused. 335 total personnel assigned.

“Warm temperatures and low humidity enabled the fire to actively burn through the night,” says a statement released Tuesday. “Infrared mapping showed the fire grew by about 300 acres yesterday.”

Dry Creek

1,826 acres in Millard County. Discovered July 8.

Little Dell

10 acres, Salt Lake County. Reported July 11. Human caused.

Bronco

0.1 acres, Duchesne County. Reported July 9. Cause undetermined.

Pennell Peak

0.1 acres in Garfield County. Reported July 12. Natural causes.