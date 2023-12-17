Three men, 1 armed, arrested near BYU ‘Y’ trailhead after altercations, alleged drunken assaults

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Lehi men were booked into the Utah County jail overnight after allegedly picking fights with people on the Brigham Young University “Y” trailhead while armed and intoxicated.

Taken into custody were Mathew Papu Faalele, 23, Reuben George Neru, 39, and Darius Vaaletoa Neru, 21.

At 11:44 p.m. Saturday, an officer of the Brigham Young University Police Department spotted the men on a surveillance camera, their affidavits say.

“I observed a shirtless male (later identified as Reuben Neru) behaving oddly,” the officer’s statement says. “He was making odd movements with his arms and head and walking with an abnormal gait.”

Reuben Neru was walking with Darius Neru, who was also moving as if intoxicated, the statement says.

“Assuming that the males were intoxicated and noticing Reuben’s inappropriate clothing for the cold weather at the trailhead (approximately 20 degrees Fahrenheit),” the BYUPD officer became alarmed and notified another official who made their way to the scene, the statement says.

The officer monitoring cameras saw the two men get into a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, then saw Faalele and a woman leave the tailgate area of the same vehicle, the BYUPD statement says. Faalele appeared to be holding an alcoholic beverage, and later was recorded throwing down the beverage forcefully, and following the woman as she walked away.

The officer monitoring the action by camera saw Reuben Neru acting agitated and interacting with another group in the area, one of whom was wearing a red University of Utah ball cap, the statement says. Shortly later, Faalele was seen holding a firearm and arguing with the man in the red cap, who had walked toward the restroom area. Faalele was captured on surveillance shooting the firearm down the hill from where he was standing, his affidavit says.

Reuben Neru was seen wrestling the gun away from Faalele and yelling at him, the statement says. Soon after, the Reuben Neru and Faalele were observed trying to restrain a woman and pushing her, “appearing to try moving her toward the Chevy Equinox.”

The probable cause descriptions of action end there. Then men were taken into custody by officers at the scene, with assistance from Provo police.

Faalele was booked into the Utah County jail for investigation of:

Four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, shoot in the direction of a building, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substances within correctional facility, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Reuben Neru was booked for investigation of:

Purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor

Four counts of threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Darius Neru was booked for investigation of:

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Faalele was ordered held without bail. Reuben Neru was ordered held on $7,500 bail, and is no longer listed among inmates. Darius Neru, who was charged in justice court, was released on his own recognizance.