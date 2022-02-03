Three men booked into jail, juvenile into detention, after armed robbery attempt in Orem

OREM, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three 18-year-old men were booked into the Utah County jail Monday after they allegedly attempted to rob people at gunpoint in Orem.

“I met with the victims at the incident location,” say probable cause statements filed by an Orem City Police Officer. “They (the victims) stated they were at the dog park on the north side of their apartment complex waiting for friends to come pick them up when a white van pulled up next to them and pointed a gun at them saying ‘give me all that you got.’

“They responded ‘we don’t have anything and don’t want any trouble.’ Victims said it was at this point multiple people got out of the car.

Victims saw a “male wearing a black beanie pointing a gun right at his head. Victims began to run when he heard them say ‘you can run but we got your girl.’ Victims ran back and saw him pointing the gun at his girlfriend. When he got back, they pointed the gun back at him and the girlfriend took off running.”

The victims ran into a parking garage and were able to make note of the white vehicle’s license plate. The suspects got back into the vehicle and drove away, the probable cause statement says. They returned briefly to look for one man’s missing phone.

Provo police were able to spot the vehicle with a woman, a juvenile, and three 18-year-old men inside. The woman cooperated with police, and said she had just gotten off work and had been picked up by the others.

The juvenile and the three male suspects all declined to speak with police, or they proclaimed their innocence without further explanation.

A search of the vehicle turned up a .38 special and a revolver in the glove box, and marijuana in the back seat with the juvenile and in one of the suspect’s pocket.

The suspects, Victor Gant and Cayden Proctor, from West Jordan, and Jonathan Barajas, of Springville, were all booked into the Utah County jail, where they were ordered held without bail.

Gant and Proctor each face charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor.

Barajas faces a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The juvenile was booked into a detention center.