Three people rescued, one airlifted after pickup rolls 50 feet down embankment in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One patient was extricated and airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition Sunday after a pickup truck went off Highway 91 in Washington County and rolled down a 50 foot embankment.

A second patient was ejected and also critically injured, and a third patient suffered only minor injuries, according to a news release from Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue.

The call came to dispatch at 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

“Upon receiving the call, Engine 31 and Medic 31 were dispatched to the reported location,” the news release says. “Based on the information provided, Company 31 requested Medic 32 from Station 32 (Ivins) and initiated a request for Life Flight.”

First responders found the vehicle had left the roadway and rolled approximately 50 feet down an embankment, and came to rest on its driver’s side. It was determined that there were three patients, each with different medical needs. One patient was ejected from the vehicle, another required extrication, and the third sustained minor injuries.

“The first patient, who had been ejected from the vehicle, was in critical condition with multiple injuries. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Captain from Engine 31 accompanied Medic 31 to the hospital to assist with necessary care. This left four fire personnel on the scene, responsible for attending to the remaining patients, executing the extrication, and preparing for Life Flight’s arrival.”

Crews stabilized the pickup and cut away its roof.

“With the assistance of two police officers and three fire personnel, the extraction was successfully carried out. The patient was then transferred onto a backboard and carefully carried up the 50-foot embankment. Life Flight personnel took over for the patient’s transport.”

The third patient initially claimed to be unharmed, but later reported leg and neck pain.

“Medic 32’s crew assumed responsibility for this patient’s care and transported them via ground ambulance. Division Chief 31 and Engineer 31 remained on the scene to manage operations and return Engine 31 to service.”

The news release praised the teamwork of the Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue personnel, and thanked Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety and the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office “for their prompt and effective actions.”