Update: 1 shot, 1 stabbed, 1 beaten in downtown Salt Lake City parking garage while police are dealing with unrelated brawl breaks out nearby

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has provided new, revised information in a violent incident in downtown SLC overnight.

Police now say only one of three individuals found in a parking garage at Exchange Place early Saturday morning had been shot, while another had been stabbed, and a third had been beaten. Police previously said all three victims had been shot.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to the SLCPD update.

Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, originally told media officers were responding to a brawl near 355 S. State St. downtown involving 40 to 50 people when they heard shots ring out in the nearby parking structure.

When officers went to check on the shots fired, they found the three victims and several shell casings on the ground. It was ultimately determined only one of the men had been shot.

Valencia said three injured individuals, all adults, were transported to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

The raucous fighting and shouting continued for some time until officers brought that incident to an end, Valencia said.

Valencia said no suspects have been identified in the shooting, but police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video from the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.