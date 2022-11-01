Three semis tangle up rush hour traffic Monday eve on I-80

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three semi-trucks were damaged in collisions that left one disabled Monday evening and blocking rush hour traffic coming out Parley’s Canyon.

The incident just before 5:30 p.m. at 2300 East and Interstate 80 closed all the westbound lanes of 1-80 for at least two hours, said Sgt Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer. The three semis and an SUV were all side-swiped, he said, when one of the semis was moving too fast for traffic where two lanes were merging into one in a construction zone.

“There really weren’t any injuries,” Roden said. “Medical was called and treated some people at the scene, but no one needed to be conveyed by ambulance.” The result was mainly massive inconvenience during rush hour, he said.

While the other vehicles involved were still driveable, towing the semi that was disabled was the major complication.

Which Roden said requires a diesel to tow a diesel — a heavy duty tow truck known as a Class D wrecker. Only a few companies in the Salt Lake Valley employ such large tow trucks, he said, and more than an hour after the crash, one still hadn’t arrived to the crash site.