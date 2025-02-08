Three skiers safe after caught in Summit County avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Three skiers are safe after they were caught in an avalanche just outside the boundaries of the Park City Mountain Resort.

“I can tell you that the avalanche was reported to us just just before 1:15 this afternoon that was reported in the Dutch draw area,” Sgt. Talbot, Summit County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

“We immediately dispatched our search and rescue resources. I can verify there were three skiers that were directly involved in the avalanche, all three are out of the avalanche now, and are in good condition.

“I’m not sure specifically their medical condition, but it’s certainly not a situation where there’s any sort of emergency transport to the hospital or anything. It does appear that they’re in good condition.

“So it appears that everyone involved has been removed from the avalanche. However, there are some conflicting witness reports that there may have been a fourth person involved that’s unconfirmed, and the fourth person wasn’t in the party of three that was directly involved.”

Deputies are working with witnesses to clarify what happened, Talbot said, but believe no fourth person was involved.

Told about the person killed Saturday in a Salt Lake County avalanche, Talbot said conditions will likely pose a threat throughout the weekend.

“As I hate to say it, but I think this weekend we might be doing this a few times,” he said.