Three small earthquakes rattle Milford in Beaver County

MILFORD, Utah, March 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three small earthquakes were reported in Milford in Beaver County Sunday and Monday, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey website said the first incident, 3.2-magnitude quake occurred Sunday at 6:35 p.m. A 2.5 magnitude quake was then reported at 7:44 p.m.

On Monday at 12:40 p.m., another earthquake was reported, this one a magnitude 3.0.

All three occurred approximately six miles southwest of Milford.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.