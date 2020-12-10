Three suspects face a total of 72 charges after alleged fraud, crashing stolen vehicle into Woods Cross patrol car

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three suspects are facing a total of 72 charges, 50 of them felonies, after police in Woods Cross say they crashed into a patrol vehicle, using a stolen car, while attempting to flee an arrest involving multiple fraud-related charges.

The incident happened Tuesday outside a Mountain America Credit Union in Woods Cross.

“Upon arrival myself and other officers attempted to make contact, but the vehicle reversed in an attempt to escape,” says the probable cause statement filed for Braxton Lawrence Sainsbury, the driver. “I activated my emergency lights to indicate to Braxton there was a vehicle behind him.

“I saw Braxton’s brake lights, but the vehicle continued to reverse. Had I exited my vehicle as I originally intended to, this may have caused severe bodily injury to me. Braxton continued traveling in reverse until the white Mazda crashed into my patrol vehicle, causing damage.

“After ramming my patrol vehicle, Braxton put the vehicle in drive and attempted to drive away, high-centering the Mazda on a large rock. Braxton continued to press the accelerator,

spewing rocks from the area all over. The white Mazda was occupied by one other male and one female. After conducting a high risk stop on the vehicle all occupants were removed. The fraudulent check and identification used were given to me by the bank, since the suspects in the vehicle were attempting to cash the check.

“Scattered through the vehicle where all three occupants could easily obtain them was found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.”

All substances were confirmed by testing on site, the statement says.

Also in the vehicle and not belonging to the occupants were nine identifying documents, 18 checks or check books, nine credit cards, and 46 papers with credit card numbers, expiration dates, and security pin numbers, the probable cause statement says.

“From the investigation I learned Braxton and the other occupants in the vehicle were using other people’s identifying documents to cash fraudulent checks, or using credit or debit cards that did not belong to them, to withdraw funds from financial institutions,” the statement says.

The same vehicle and suspected occupants were previously seen cashing fraudulent checks at the Mountain America in Salt Lake City, which had shared descriptions with other branches.

Sainsbury originally identified himself by a relative’s name. The relative had an extradition order against him for possession of a weapon.

Sainsbury, 26, was charged on suspicion of:

Receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Assault of a peace officer with a weapon or force, a second-degree felony

Forgery, a third-degree felony

Five counts of possession of forgery writing/device, a third-degree felony

Five counts of identity fraud, a third-degree felony

Five counts of possession/sell/transfer info of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Five counts of possession of another’s identifying documents, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Passenger Benigno Lopez, 34, is charged on suspicion of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Five counts of possession of forgery writing/device, a third-degree felony

Five counts of identity fraud, a third-degree felony

Five counts of possession/sell/transfer info of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Five counts of possession of another’s identifying documents, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Passenger Jazmine Nicole Holladay, 32, is charged on suspicion of:

Forgery, a third-degree felony

Five counts of possession of forgery writing/device, a third-degree felony

Five counts of identity fraud, a third-degree felony

Five counts of possession/sell/transfer info of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony

Five counts of possession of another’s identifying documents, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Sainsbury and Lopez are being held without bail. Holladay’s bail was set at $20,040.