Three suspects sought after home invasion shooting in Salt Lake City, carjacking in West Valley City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for three suspects after an early morning home invasion and shooting.

This investigation started at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday when dispatch was alerted to the home invasion at an apartment complex at 764 N. 900 West.

Officers arrived and located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects, described as young men, had fled the scene, and are being sought by police. Investigators believe the home invasion incident is related to an earlier carjacking that occurred in West Valley City.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 801-799-3000. The case number is 22-10924.