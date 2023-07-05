Three transported to hospital after alleged DUI wrong-way collision in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a wrong-way collision on Legacy Highway Tuesday night.

The accident happened at about 11:55 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“A wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Legacy Highway, south of 5th South,” the news release says. “The wrong-way driver was driving a silver Dodge Stratus. The Dodge struck a gray Chevy Cruze occupied by three passengers at approximately York Drive in North Salt Lake near milepost 2.

“Both the Cruze and the Stratus were severely damaged. The driver of the Dodge appeared uninjured and was arrested for DUI. The occupants inside the Cruze were all transported to the hospital. A passenger was extricated from the car with serious injuries. No life-threatening injuries were reported by medical. Legacy Highway was shut down for approximately an hour and 45 minutes during the investigation.”

The man arrested was Jean Rojas Capos, 24, according to court records.

“Rojas had the odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted to drinking six beers,” his charging documents say. “Standard field sobriety tests were completed and Rojas was placed under arrest for DUI alcohol.

“A PBT (preliminary breath test) was administered which produced a result of 0.25 BAC. Rojas refused to comply with a chemical blood test request and a warrant was obtained. Blood was drawn from Rojas, results pending.”

A .25 BAC is five times the Utah legal limit of .05.

“Rojas had multiple pending DUI cases out of Davis County and continues to show that he is a danger to the public. Rojas is an alcohol restricted driver with a suspended DUI license status,” court documents say. “Three occupants in the victim’s vehicle claimed bodily injury.”

Rojas was ordered held on $5,000 bail.