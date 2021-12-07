Three Utah college football coaches named Coach of the Year finalists

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three football coaches at universities have been named finalists for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year honors.

Utahn’s finalists are Blake Anderson, Utah State University; Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young University; and Kyle Whittingham, University of Utah.

The Football Writers Association of America announced the list of 13 finalists on Tuesday in Dallas.

The other 10 coaches on the list are Dave Aranda(Baylor); Luke Fickell (Cincinnati); Thomas Hammock (NIU); Jim Harbaugh (Michigan); Billy Napier (Louisiana); Pat Narduzzi (Pitt); Nick Saban (Alabama); Kirby Smart (Georgia); Jeff Traylor (UTSA); and Mel Tucker (Michigan State).

The winner will be announced on Jan. 8 in Indianapolis prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship.