Three Utahns charged for baggage thefts at the SLC International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Utahns have been charged federally for stealing airline customers’ baggage, resulting in multiple thousands of dollars in losses.

A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned two indictments charging the three Salt Lake County residents with stealing baggage from baggage carousels at the Salt Lake City International Airport, U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors said in a Thursday press release.

All three were arraigned Thursday at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to court documents, Leticia Marie Torres, 42, of Salt Lake City; and Brianna Marie Taylor, 42, of Midvale, are charged in one indictment and Charles Masters, 31, of West Valley City, is charged in a separate indictment.

“As alleged in the indictment for Torres and Taylor, in January 2022, Torres and Taylor stole multiple pieces of baggage on various days from multiple victims with the intent to keep them for their personal use,” according to the press release from U.S. Attorney for Utah, Trina A. Higgins, the Salt Lake City Police Department and the airport.

“As part of their scheme to defraud, Torres and Taylor used multiple stolen credit cards belonging to one of the victims and received payment and other items of value during a one-year period.

“According to court documents, from January 2022 to February 2022, Masters stole thousands of dollars worth of baggage with the intent to keep them for his personal use.”

Torres and Taylor are both charged with theft of baggage from interstate shipment, illegal transactions with an access device, and aggravated identity theft. Masters is charged with five counts of theft of baggage from interstate shipment.

The cases prompted officials to offer a list of tips for keeping their valuables safe when flying, especially as travelers enter the holiday and ski season: