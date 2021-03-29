Three-vehicle collision leaves child dead in Iron County I-15 accident

IRON COUNTY, Utah, March 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-vehicle collision on Interstate 15 south of Beaver fatally injured a 5-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.

A statement from Utah Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 3:48 p.m. just north of milepost 93.

A contributing factor was debris on the roadway.

“A Infiniti QX50 had slowed down because of the debris,” the statement says. “A Mazda CX-9 was in the process of slowing down. A Toyota Tacoma attempted to change lanes but was unable to avoid the Mazda.

“This impact caused the Mazda to be pushed forward and collide with the rear of the Infinity. A 5-year-old female who was in the Mazda sustained fatal injuries even though she was in a forward facing child restraint seat.”

All other occupants in the vehicles were wearing seatbelts, and avoided serious injury, the statement says.