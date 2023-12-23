Three-vehicle crash hospitalizes two in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 22,2023 (Gephardt Daily) —  A multi-vehicle crash Friday left five patients needing at least some treatment for injuries.
 
At approximately 12:48 p.m. we were notified of a multi-vehicle accident at 3900 W State Street,” Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said in an afternoon press release.
 
“Crews were notified that there were several patients who would also need to be extricated.
 
“In total there was three vehicles involved and 5 patients. Two patients were transported to the hospital.”
 
The multi-agency response included as many as six units from Hurricane fire and rescue, plus the Hurricane City Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol.
 
 
 

