Thunderstorms, flash flooding chances increasing in northern Utah from Tuesday

UTAH, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding will be increasing in northern Utah Tuesday.

“Showers and thunderstorms will build northward Tuesday, which will push smoke out of most of Utah,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Monday evening.

“Heavy rain, hail, gusty wind, and flash flooding chances will increase Tuesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be more isolated in southern Utah.”

Rain is forecast for northern Utah every day this week from Tuesday to Sunday.

On Monday, a state of emergency was declared for Cedar City after widespread flooding.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.