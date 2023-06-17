Timpanogos Cave now welcoming visitors on newly repaired trails

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hiking and cave tours at Timpanogos Cave National Monument opened for the summer season Friday following repairs to trails and safety structures.

National Park Service crews spent the past several weeks clearing snow and fallen trees, as well as repairing damaged areas of the trail. They also repaired the “rock curtain” above the caves following a record year for snow.

Located on a cliff above the trail, the rock curtain is designed to reduce rockfall onto the trail below, monument officials said.

“We are so excited to finally open the caves for tours,” said Shannon Stephens, park manager. “Our team has worked tirelessly to complete repairs to open to the public. We are ready to move forward with the summer — bringing families and visitors back into the caves.”

More than 300 people regularly hike the trail to Timpanogos Cave, according to NPS.

Cave tour tickets cost $12 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 2-11 and $2 for infants less than 2 years old. They can be purchased at www.recreation.gov.

Tour times are expected to be limited for the first few weeks as parks officials finish training the seasonal staff.

“[But] rest assured that we are quickly moving toward full operations,” monument officials said in a social media post announcing the opening. “There are still many tours happening each day! See you soon!”

Hikers gain more than 1,000 feet in elevation on the trail from the Timpanogos Cave National Monument visitors center at 2038 E. Alpine Loop Road to the caves. The cave system features three caverns with many chambers filled with helictites and anthodites.