Timpanogos Cave to open for the season May 28

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Timpanogos Cave National Monument is set to open for the season on Friday, May 28.

The National Park Service said in a news release that due to the COVID pandemic, cave tour operations were suspended in 2020. Due to the cold, dark nature of the cave environment, masks will be required covering both mouth and nose throughout the tour, as well as in the visitor center and in congestion areas near restrooms, the cave entrance waiting area and the tour exit.

“The cave has had a year off, but we are excited to invite people back to experience the Timpanogos Cave System,” said NPS Superintendent Jim Ireland. “To enable the park to offer tours this year, we will ask everyone to comply with mask requirements — especially while in the caves.”

To improve social distancing between family groups on cave tours, each tour will be reduced to 14 persons.

Beginning this season, visitors will be able to utilize e-tickets that can be purchased here. Cave tours regularly sell out well in advance and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets up to 30 days in advance. Visiting during non-peak times is strongly encouraged, as holidays and weekends are very busy.

Details about ticket purchases, updated pricing, tour schedules, and other programs are available on the park website here.