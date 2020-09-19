Timpanogos High School will be closed Monday, changing schedule due to COVID-19

OREM, Utah, Sept. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Timpanogos High School will be closed Monday, Sept. 21, and then will transition to a modified schedule, it was announced Friday.

This change is “due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our community and within THS,” a notice on the Alpine School District’s website says.

The school will be closed Monday to give teachers time to plan.

The number of students at THS has been divided in half alphabetically by last name (A-K & L-Z), and the modified schedule will be as shown:

Sept. 21 NO SCHOOL (Mon)

Sept. 22 A-K A Day (Tues)

Sept. 23 A-K B Day (Wed)

Sept. 24 L-Z A Day (Thurs)

Sept. 25 L-Z B Day (Friday)

Sept. 28 A-K A Day (Mon)

Sept. 29 A-K B Day (Tues)

Sept. 30 L-Z A Day (Wed)

Oct 1 L-Z B Day (Thurs)

“We will review our case counts at the end of September and determine whether we will continue on this schedule,” the notice says. “For now, all extra-curricular activities including athletics, drivers ed, etc will continue as normal.”