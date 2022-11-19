Tip leads to arrest of suspect in fatal hit and run Monday in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit and run that killed Joel Lewis Monday night.

Police say Lewis, 30, was crossing 7200 West at 3245 South when a northbound motorist hit him and kept driving.

Arrested in the case is Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, says a West Valley City Police tweet issued at 8:47 a.m. Saturday.

“We express our gratitude to the public for the tips generated in this case. It was a tip that identified Flores,” the WVCPD statement says. “We also commend the excellent work of our detectives who have worked tirelessly to locate the suspect and facilitate his surrender.”

