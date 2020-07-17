Tip line established for information on Turkey Farm Road Fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A tip line has been established for information on three people thought to have started the Turkey Farm Road Fire in Washington County.

Investigators have determined that the fire was caused by fireworks; three teenage males officials believe were involved were seen driving a white sedan on Cottonwood Road around 9 p.m. on July 13.

Utah Fire Info tweeted Thursday: “A new tip line has been established for the public to call with any information that might help fire investigators identify the three suspects responsible for setting off the illegal fireworks which sparked the #TurkeyFarmRoadFire.”

The tip line number is 775-355-5337.

The fire, which broke out Monday night three miles west of Washington City, is now estimated at 11,993 acres and 25% contained.

Utah Fire Info tweeted a handful of homes in Greens Springs were evacuated Tuesday, but those residents were allowed to return home after a short while.

Fire managers ask that the public avoid the following roads and trails: Turkey Track Road, Danish Ranch Road, BLM Road 901, Winchester Trail Road, Icehouse Trail, Yellow Knolls Trail, Black Gulch Trail, Middleton Trail and Mesa Rim Trail.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.