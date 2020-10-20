Tips sought after chainsaws, gear stolen from firefighter vehicles in Orem

Photo: Provo Fire & Rescue

OREM, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The City of Orem Government and Orem Police Department are looking for tips after chainsaws and other gear was stolen from the parked vehicles of firefighter battling the Range Fire.

“There were two incidents,” the city statement says. “One was at the Townplace Suites and the other was at the Hampton Inn. The serial numbers on the saws are being run by pawn shop owners.”

There was no helpful video surveillance at either location, the statement says.

“If you hear or see anything please contact our non-emergency dispatch at 801-229-7070.”

