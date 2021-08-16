Tips sought after juvenile found shot, critically injured after car wreck in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department is asking the public to share any available tips after a juvenile was found shot after crashing his car on Sunday.

The boy was in critical condition.

“On 8/15/21 around 9:30 p.m. we received reports of an erratic driver northbound 700 East,” a statement from the department says.

“That vehicle later crashed around 8600 S. 700 East. Officers discovered the driver, a juvenile male, had a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.”

Police don’t know where the shooting took place, and there is no suspect description available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sandy City Police Department at 801-799-3000.