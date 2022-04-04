Toddler critically injured in 3-story fall at Magna residence

MAGNA, Utah, March 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A toddler was transported in extremely critical condition Sunday after she fell from a third-floor window in her Magna home.

“We don’t know for sure how it happened,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, said of the 2-year-old girl’s fall. “We just know that there was a dresser under the window that she fell from, so we can assume that she climbed up on it and fell from the window.”

The girl, unconscious in the driveway, was noticed by a neighbor, who alerted the child’s parents, who called dispatch at about 3:43 p.m. Sunday.

“We don’t know how long she’d been there, but that’s when we got the call,” Cutler said.

The girl, who regained consciousness briefly, was treated at the scene before Life Flight took her to Primary Children’s Hospital.

There have been no updates on her condition, which was originally described as extremely critical.