Toddler critically injured in Ogden I-15 crash has died

OGDEN, Utah, March 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3-year-old girl critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning has died from her injuries, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

A GoFundMe page, posted by Matthew and Rebecca Phillips and called “Jax’s funeral cost,” was also posted online Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 5 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 in Ogden, near the city’s 21st Street exit.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, said there were several associated crashes, involving nine or 10 vehicles, but the most serious crash involved five vehicles.

The accident happened when a Hyundai Genesis lost control to the left, and hit the center concrete barrier then came to rest facing the wrong way, says a statement issued later by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after that, a Chrysler PT Cruiser over corrected to miss the Hyundai and also hit the center concrete barrier and came to rest sideways blocking lane one and two, the statement says. A Dodge Ram was unable to avoid the PT Cruiser, and hit the vehicle on the left driver side at the rear passenger door.

As the fourth vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, came around the corner and hit the Hyundai Genesis head on. The last vehicle, a Honda Civic, came around the corner and hit the PT Cruiser on the right passenger side.

The toddler was extricated from the PT Cruiser, was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with critical injuries, as was one adult with other non life-threatening injuries. According to reports, the toddler was later flown to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Roden said there were other injuries reported but none were considered life-threatening.

Investigators now believe weather likely played a role in the crash.

