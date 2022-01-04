Toddler critically injured, mother seriously hurt in Layton collision

LAYTON, Utah, Jan.3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A mother and her toddler have been injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Layton’s State Route 193 near Fort Lane Road.

Layton City Police Lt. Travis Lyman told Gephardt Daily the woman and her 2-year-old child, who Lyman said he believed to be a male, were eastbound on SR-193 when a pickup truck with an attached snow plow feature turned took off after a four-way stop to turn left onto SR-193.

“That’s when the collision took place, when the truck pulled out to make a turn,” Lyman said.

The 2-year-old child suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, Lyman said. The child’s mother was seriously injured, and was also transported to an area hospital.

The pickup truck driver was not injured, but a passenger in the pickup later went to the hospital to be checked out for possible minor injuries, Lyman said.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m., Lyman said, and the road was still closed for the investigation as of 5:30 p.m.

“They are still taking measurements and photographs, trying to sort out what happened,” he said, estimating the road would reopen by 6:15 p.m. or so.

An earlier tweet suggested drivers use Antelope drive as an alternate route.