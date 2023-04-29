Toddler killed in landscaping accident in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon after she was run over by landscaping equipment operated by her father outside their residence.

Spanish Fork Police, Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene, near 1400 N. Sunset Drive, at 12:53 p.m. “on a report of a child that was run over by a piece of equipment,” says a statement issued by Lt. Cory Slaymaker, Spanish Fork Police.

“Police learned that the family was doing their own landscaping, and the father was working in the backyard on a small stand-up style track loader.

“When Police, Fire, and EMS arrived lifesaving efforts were performed but the child passed away due to her injuries. Police learned that the father was alone in the backyard working and that the child at some point exited the home without anyone knowing and walked behind the equipment and was run over. This is still an active case.”

