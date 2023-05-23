Toddler shot in head by stray bullet outside Spanish Fork daycare transported to hospital

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child found stumbling and bleeding inside the fenced yard of a daycare center was found to have been shot in the head.

The parents of the 2 year old responded to the daycare and took the child to the Utah County Medical Center.

“It was not until at the hospital that doctors discovered through scans that the child had a small caliber bullet lodged in its head,” says a statement from Spanish Fork Police Department.

“The child was then transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment, and is currently in stable condition.”

Investigators are trying to determine from where the bullet was shot, and why it was fired.

“It appears this was a tragic accident,” the police statement says. “Open fields are directly west of the daycare, and it is believed the round may have come from that area.”