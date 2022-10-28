Tolling on I-15 Express Lanes set to start in Davis, Weber counties

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The tolling system for Express Lanes on Interstate 15 in Davis and Weber counties is expected to be active next week.

Tolling on the I-15 Express Lanes (carpool lanes) in both directions between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden will begin as soon as Monday, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The start of tolling marks the “substantial completion” of UDOT’s I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes project, state transportation officials said.

Construction of the 10-mile segment of the I-15 Express Lanes makes it the longest continuous carpool lane segment in the U.S., spanning 82 miles between Spanish Fork and Riverdale, according to UDOT.

Once the tolling has been activated, the Express Lanes can be used by drivers of carpool vehicles, buses, motorcycles, single-occupant vehicles with an Express Pass or a Clean Vehicle Pass and emergency vehicles, the release states.

Overhead signs along I-15 show zone pricing for single drivers with an Express Pass. Pricing ranges from 25 cents to $2 per zone, depending on travel times and congestion.

Drivers with a gross vehicle weight greater than 12,000 pounds, those pulling trailers and solo drivers without an Express Pass or valid Clean Vehicle Pass are not allowed in the Express Lanes, according to UDOT.

The I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes project also included widening and/or replacing seven bridge structures, improving on- and off-ramps and replacing concrete panels and pavement along I-15.