Tombstone Shadow, a CCR tribute band, to play Herriman’s Redemption Bar & Grill

HERRIMAN, Utah, May 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Jeff Lawrence’s mind began to brainstorm after a certain number of audience members commented that his voice sounded a lot like that of John Fogerty, of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Fogerty, whose gritty, slightly raspy tenor can be heard on CCR hits including “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary,” “Who’ll Stop The Rain” and dozens of others, from his 1968–1972 tenure with the band. Brother Tom Fogerty took over lead vocals after John left.

“It’s hard to sing like him, because it’s almost like he’s it’s almost like he’s screaming in a way,” said Lawrence, lead vocalist for Tombstone Shadow, a Creedence Clearwater Revival band named for one of CCR’s more obscure songs.

“It’s not a regular type ‘clean’ voice, Lawrence said of Fogerty’s sound. “It’s easy for me, but it’s not easy for most people. If I do three, four shows in a row, it gets kind of hard. It takes a toll on your voice, doing that kind of thing.”

So, with bandmates Corey Buckner (lead guitar), Van Christensen (drums, vocal) and Tanner Nichollas (bass guitar), Lawrence only makes maybe 15 appearances a year, usually at theaters.

Tombstone Shadow’s appearance Saturday at Redemption is a rare opportunity to hear the band in a space where you can dance, visit with other CCR fans, and order from a full menu of drinks, appetizers, entrees and deserts at a 21 and older venue.

Tombstone Shadow is shown in a band photo with Jeff Lawrence on the right

When not together as Tombstone Shadow, the musicians perform with other bands, including J law and Warhorse and Restless. Those are rock and country groups, so the sounds mesh well for the sound of Creedence Clearwater Revival, which has been described as having a southern, “swampy” sound CCR’s Southern California origin.

Lawrence, an Atlanta native, says his southern roots are more authentic. He admits no one in the band looks like original members of CCR.

“They were four piece, and we are. We set up on stage like they did. We wear the same kind of clothes, like the plaid or flannel shirts and jeans, so we kind of kind of give off the vibe. It’s hard to look like those guys.”

This album with a young John Fogerty pictured at right is available through the Walmart website

Lawrence said he draws the line at getting the early John Fogerty haircut.

“He had like the Quaker Oats guy, Dutch boy cut. I can’t walk around looking like that.”

Tombstone Shadow plays Redemption Bar & Grill at 8 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 7. Redemption, which also has a sports bar and a tiki bar, is at 3517 W. Maradona Drive, Herriman. To get your tickets while they are still available, click here.

