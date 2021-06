TOOELE, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele Army Depot is conducting open detonations today, Friday, June 11.

“Open detonations on the south area are scheduled to happen today between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” said a tweet from the depot.

The south area, where the majority of the open detonations occur, is located 17 miles south of the city of Tooele and the 17 miles west of Eagle Mountain. The two closest towns are Stockton and Rush Valley.