TOOELE, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele Army Depot will conduct open detonations on the south area today, Friday, April 30.

“There will be 14 detonations at around 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.,” said a tweet from the depot.

The depot added in a separate tweet: “Tooele Army Depot–south area, where the majority of our open detonations occur, is located 17 miles south of the city of Tooele and the 17 miles west of Eagle Mountain. The two closest towns are Stockton and Rush Valley.”