Tooele Army Depot will conduct detonations Wednesday, Thursday

TOOELE, Utah, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele Army Depot will be conducting detonations Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday this week.

A tweet says that based on this week’s schedule and weather, there will be 14 detonations on both Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The schedule for Friday has yet to be determined.

Detonations Monday were cancelled, but 14 detonations were held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The depot added in a separate tweet: “Tooele Army Depot–south area, where the majority of our open detonations occur, is located 17 miles south of the city of Tooele and the 17 miles west of Eagle Mountain. The two closest towns are Stockton and Rush Valley.”

